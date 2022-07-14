Naval ship rescues six stranded fishermen

Six fishermen from Nagapattinam district who were stranded in mid-sea off Point Calimere due to a snag in the boat engine were rescued by Indian Naval Ship Bitra which was on a routine patrol in Palk Bay.

The fishermen belonging to Nambiyar Nagar had set out on a fibre boat on Wednesday morning and due to repair in the motor, the boat had started drifting.

The rescued fishermen were handed over to the Coastal Security Group at Point Calimere.