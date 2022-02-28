Natyanjali at Big Temple

Brahan Natyanjali Foundation, Thanjavur, will organise Natyanjali at Brahadeeswara Temple here on March 1, coinciding with Maha Shivaratri.

While religious rituals to the presiding deity at the temple will be conducted by the Palace Devasthanam, Thanjavur, through the night, the Foundation, in association with the Devasthanam, Archaeological Survey of India and South Zone Cultural Centre (SZCC), Thanjavur, will hold the event from 6.45 p.m. on March 1 to 5 a.m. the next day.

Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi and Kathak will be performed along with other Indian artistes presenting their programmes throughout the night. The Foundation in association with SZCC had organised the event as a seven-day classical dance festival in February 2020 prior to outbreak of the pandemic.