Natyanjali at Big Temple from Feb. 21

THANJAVUR

19 February 2020 19:04 IST

The classical dance performance by Padma Subrahmanyam at the Big Temple here, scheduled on February 5, but called off, will be held on February 29 coinciding with the Maha Sivarathri festivities at the temple where ‘mandalabishegam’ is being held.

Disclosing this at a press meet held at the South Zone Cultural Centre on Wednesday, SZCC Director M.Balasubramoniam said the previous event was cancelled as organisers of the Big Temple consecration event felt the performance would attract more audience and spoil crowd management measures by the police.

The revised event would form part of the 10-day classical dance festival to be held in the Big Temple from the Maha Sivarathri day, February 21. The first seven days of programme would be conducted by the SZCC and the Brahan Natyanjali Foundation, Thanjavur, in association with the Thanjavur Palace Devasthanam. The last three days of the programme would be held by the SZCC in association with the Archaeological Survey of India.

V.Varadharajan, president, Brahan Natyanjali Foundation, Radha Michael, member, and S.Muthukumar, secretary, said that BNF was conducting the ‘Natyanjali’ event at the temple for more than a decade in association with the Thanjavur Palace Devasthanam and ASI. A few years ago, it approached the SZCC for its support and enjoys the same in conducting the event. On the first day, it would be a 12-hour long programme starting from 6 p.m. Events on subsequent days would be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Kumbakonam

The annual ‘Natyanjali’ programme conducted by the Natyanjali Trust, Kumbakonam, for the past 18 years coinciding with Maha Sivarathri festival at Sri Adhi Kumbeswarar Temple, Kumbakonam, will begin on February 21. About 500 artists having learnt classical dance forms such as ‘bharatanatyam’, ‘Odisi,’ ‘Kutchupidi,’ ‘Kathak’ will be presenting their performance at the temple premises on February 21 to 23.