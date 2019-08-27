Tiruchirapalli

Nativity of Our Lady festival from August 30

The annual festival of ‘Nativity of Our Lady’ will be celebrated at Our Lady of Lourdes Basilica, popularly known as Poondi Madha Basilica, at Thirukattupalli near here from August 30.

The festival will begin with flag hoisting and High Mass at 5 p.m. on the first day and conclude on September 9 with lowering of the flag preceded by Solemn High Mass at 6 a.m.

The Novena Mass programmes in the evenings will begin with the preaching on “Mother Mary – Dispense of Grace” by Bishop of Kumbakonam F. Antonisamy on August 30 and conclude on September 9 with the preaching on “Blessing hands of Mother Mary” by him.

The Solemn Car Procession will be held at 9.30 p.m. on the penultimate day of the festival, according to Rector and Parish Priest A. Packiasamy.

