Nativity of Mother Mary festival from August 30

August 28, 2023 05:22 pm | Updated 05:22 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The annual Nativity of Mother Mary festival at Our Lady of Lourdes Basilica, popularly known as Poondi Madha Basilica, at Poondi near Thiruvaiyaru in Thanjavur district will be celebrated from August 30 to September 9.

According to a Basilica release, the annual event commences with the hoisting of the ‘holy flag’ on the Basilica premises by Kumbakonam Diocese Bishop F. Antonisamy at 6-30 p.m. on August 30. It will be followed by Novena Mass (Navanal Thiruppali) from August 31 to September 7 and the Solomon Car Procession will be held on September 8 night followed by the lowering of the ‘holy flag’ on September 9.

Elaborate arrangements have been made by the Basilica administration for the smooth conduct of the festival, the release added.