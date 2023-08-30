HamberMenu
Nativity of Mother Mary festival commences at Poondi in Thanjavur

August 30, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The annual Nativity of Mother Mary festival at the Our Lady of Lourdes Basilica, popularly known as Poondi Madha Basilica, at Poondi near Thiruvaiyaru in Thanjavur district commenced on Wednesday with the Kumbakonam Diocese Bishop, F. Antonisamy hoisting the ‘holy flag’.

The ‘holy flag’ carrying the image of Poondi Matha was brought in a procession along with a statue of the miraculous Lady of Poondi placed on a flower-bedecked canopied stage to the flag mast in front of the Basilica on August 30 evening. It was sanctified and hoisted by the Kumbakonam Bishop amidst chanting of the name of the miraculous Lady of Poondi by the congregation.

The festival will come to an end with the lowering of the ‘holy flag’ on September 9 evening preceded by the Solomon Car Procession on September 8 night. Elaborate arrangements have been made by the Basilica administration for the smooth conduct of the festival.

