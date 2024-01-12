National Youth Day celebrated at Bharathidasan University

January 12, 2024 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The enduring value of Swami Vivekananda’s philosophy for the current generation was recalled at his 161st birth anniversary, which was celebrated as the National Youth Day by the National Service Scheme (NSS) Cell and the Centre for Vivekananda Studies of Bharathidasan University and Nehru Yuva Kendra (NYK) in Tiruchi on Friday.

In his address, university Vice-Chancellor M. Selvam said: “Swami Vivekananda lived only for 39 years, but his thoughts and philosophies will live till the earth is alive.”

T.R. Gurumoorthy, former professor and head, Department of Commerce, Alagappa University, Karaikudi, delivered a talk on the renowned spiritual leader. Prizes were presented to the winners of various competitions conducted in the run-up to the anniversary.

Later, all the dignitaries and the participants watched the live-streaming of 27th National Youth Festival inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Nashik, Maharashtra. Around 250 NSS volunteers and programme officers from various colleges took part in the programme.

A. Palanisamy, coordinator, Centre for Vivekananda Studies, and S. Srinivasaragavan, Tiruchi District Youth Officer of Nehru Yuva Kendra, spoke.

