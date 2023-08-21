August 21, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The National Research Centre for Banana (NRCB) in Tiruchi, which is stepping into its 31st year, has planned to introduce two new varieties of banana by the end of this year, said R. Selvarajan, Director of the Centre, on Monday.

He was speaking at the 30th foundation day at the NRCB campus. Mr. Selvarajan said NRCB will introduce two new varieties of banana – Kaveri Kanchan and Kaveri Vaman – by the end of this year.

Kaveri Kanchan is a hybrid variety of Nendran and Cultiva roast. The Nendran banana can be consumed only after cooking. The purpose of introducing the Kaveri Kanchan variety is to eat the fruit as a dessert without cooking or processing. The yield of this hybrid variety will be 60% more than Nendran, he told The Hindu.

Kaveri Vaman is a Tissue Culture Banana Mutant (TBM) for which the NRCB has been collaborating with Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, Trombay. The Kaveri Vaman is a dwarf mutant of Grand Naine banana varieties developed to withstand disasters such as heavy rains and cyclones.

V. Palanimuthu, Director, National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management, Thanjavur (NIFTEM-T) participated as Chief Guest. While speaking at the event, he stressed the need for banana processing before export and the potential in the agro-processing sector to promote entrepreneurship.

K. Alagusundaram, Chief Executive Officer of Tamil Nadu Food Processing and Agri Export Corporation, highlighted the crucial role of technology in agriculture and explained the benefits of custom hiring centres for renting agricultural machinery.

Banana farmers should prioritise quality over quantity as enormous opportunities are available globally for value-added food products, said V. Venkatasubramanian, Director of Agriculture Technology Application Research Institute.

A Kisan Mela was also organised on the sidelines of the event. The objective of organising Kisan Mela was to create awareness among farmers about the usage of technologies such as mobile application-based crop monitoring, sensor-based drip irrigation, drones to spray pesticides, and Artificial Intelligence-based disease monitoring, said C. Karpagam, Principal Scientist.

A panel discussion on the topic of Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence managed banana cultivation and digital marketing and an exhibition displaying different varieties of hybrid and native varieties of banana such as Malbog, Robusta, Poovan, Idhiran, Nendran, and Karpooravalli were organised in the premises. Farmers from various districts and research scholars participated.

