GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

National Nutrition Week and Engineers’ Day observed

Published - September 12, 2024 07:29 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

C.R. Mehta, Director, ICAR-Central Institute of Agricultural Engineering, Bhopal, stressed on the need for a holistic approach to development.

Participating in the National Nutrition Week and Engineers’ Day celebrations held at the National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management, Thanjavur (NIFTEM-T), on Thursday, Dr. Mehta emphasised the importance of nutrition, health, and sustainability. He highlighted food safety and security, citing measures such as processing, packaging and designing methods to prevent contamination. A balanced diet, rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole foods, is needed to combat malnutrition. He pointed out the crucial role of engineers in advancing progress and development through innovation and sustainability. He advocated for a holistic approach to development that integrates nutrition, innovation, and sustainability.

The National Nutrition Week is celebrated annually in the first week of September to create awareness about the importance of nutrition and the Engineers Day on September 15 every year to commemorate the Birth Anniversary of Bharat Rathna Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, a renowned Indian Engineer, according to a NIFTEM-T release.

Published - September 12, 2024 07:29 pm IST

Related Topics

Tiruchi / engineering / nutrition and diet

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.