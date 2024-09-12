National Nutrition Week and Engineers’ Day observed

C.R. Mehta, Director, ICAR-Central Institute of Agricultural Engineering, Bhopal, stressed on the need for a holistic approach to development.

Participating in the National Nutrition Week and Engineers’ Day celebrations held at the National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management, Thanjavur (NIFTEM-T), on Thursday, Dr. Mehta emphasised the importance of nutrition, health, and sustainability. He highlighted food safety and security, citing measures such as processing, packaging and designing methods to prevent contamination. A balanced diet, rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole foods, is needed to combat malnutrition. He pointed out the crucial role of engineers in advancing progress and development through innovation and sustainability. He advocated for a holistic approach to development that integrates nutrition, innovation, and sustainability.

The National Nutrition Week is celebrated annually in the first week of September to create awareness about the importance of nutrition and the Engineers Day on September 15 every year to commemorate the Birth Anniversary of Bharat Rathna Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, a renowned Indian Engineer, according to a NIFTEM-T release.