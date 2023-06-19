National Medical Commission renews five -year recognition for Stanley, Tiruchi and Dharmapuri Govt. Medical Colleges: Health Minister

June 19, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian on Monday said the National Medical Commission, which had earlier issued notices de-recognising the Government Stanley Medical College, Chennai, Government Medical College, Dharmapuri and the K.A.P. Viswanatham Government Medical College, Tiruchi, citing deficiencies found in respect of CCTV cameras and bio-metric system of attendance, has renewed the five-year recognition for them.

Speaking to reporters in Pudukottai, Mr. Subramanian said the “minor deficiencies” found in the three medical colleges were immediately rectified and reports sent to the National Medical Commission based on which it renewed the recognition. “There are 36 medical colleges in Tamil Nadu and all of them have been given recognition after inspection,” Mr. Subramanian said.

The construction of a Government Dental College at Pudukottai, taken up at a cost of ₹63 crore, was expected to be completed before July 15. The Dental Council of India had permitted 50 seats for the new college after its officials inspected the pace of the ongoing construction work. The dental college would start functioning from this year itself, Mr. Subramanian said, adding that it would be the third such dental institution in Tamil Nadu.

The Minister said steps were being taken to recruit teaching and non-teaching staff for the new college. A total number of six professors, 11 associate professors and 30 assistant professors, besides 102 non-teaching employees, would be recruited.

Necessary equipment and other basic infrastructure required for the college would be put in place through the Tamil Nadu Medical Service Corporation, he said, adding that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin would inaugurate the college before the counselling and admission of students took place.

To a query, Mr. Subramanian said the Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital at Chennai was completed within 15 months which was an achievement of the Health Department. More than 1.5 crore people benefitted through the ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam’ scheme, he added.

