National Library Week events begin

The District Central Library, along with its Readers Forum, launched the 56th National Library Week on Tuesday with a host of programmes for book lovers.

On Tuesday, an event on book reviews added verve to Children’s Day celebration at Government Girls’ Higher Secondary School on Town Hall Street in Tiruchi.

The function, attended by over 600 students, was inaugurated by District Library Officer A.P Sivakumar in the presence of Readers’ Forum president V. Govindasamy and senior officials.

According to a statement, among the other activities being planned, are competitions in oratory, short-story writing, poetry, and women-centric seminars. The National Library Week will end on November 20.

