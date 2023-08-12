HamberMenu
National Librarians’ Day celebrated

August 12, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

On the occasion of National Librarian’s Day which marks the birth anniversary of S.R. Ranganathan, considered the father of library science in the country, librarians from across the district were felicitated for excellence in their work here on Saturday.

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar presented awards to librarians who acquired donations and worked diligently for the welfare of the library and lauded them for playing a key role in motivating the youths, especially students, to take maximum advantage of books in a library. He also distributed certificates and prizes to the winners of the quiz competitions.

He said that the District Central Library is well utilised by the students preparing for competitive examinations. Around 3000 audiobooks were created with the help of volunteers for the benefit of visually impaired aspirants who are preparing for exams. A tactile path has also been set up for their benefit, he added.

A.P. Sivakumar, District Library Officer, and members of the Reader’s Forum were present.

