National Institute of Technology-Tiruchi moves up the NIRF rankings

Retains top spot among NITs in the country; ranked 8th among engineering institutions

National Institute of Technology - Tiruchi (NIT-T) has moved up a rank, edging past Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad, to secure the eighth position among engineering institutions in the country under the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) India Rankings 2022 of the Union Ministry of Education.

Last year, NIT-T was next to the eight established IITs. It remains on top among NITs in the country, with a score of 69.17 against last year’s 66.08.

In the overall ranking, NIT-T has moved up from 23rd to 21st position, with a score of 58.95. The institute was ranked fifth in architecture.

“This is indeed a remarkable achievement for NIT-T which shares the leader board with established IITs. The institute has retained its No.1 position among NITs for the seventh year in a row. It has been continuously improving its rank over the past four years and has risen from the 12th to 8th position in Engineering, which is a tough feat,” said G. Aghila, Director, NIT-T.

NIT-T has improved on all parameters of ranking, especially in research and professional practice, due to the increase in the number and quality of research publications. It had given a push for filing patents too; consultancy and continuing education also added credits. Graduation outcomes registered considerable improvement with enhanced placement and median salary offered to graduates. The number of Ph.D. scholars who graduated too improved substantially, said Dr.Aghila.

In the central region, SASTRA Deemed-to-be University, Thanjavur, was ranked 24 among universities and 49 in the overall category. Among engineering institutions, SASTRA was in the 41st position with a score of 53.36 and the National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management, Thanjavur, was ranked 86 with a score of 41.06. Among Law institutes, SASTRA was ranked 19.

Bharathidasan University was ranked 57 among universities with a score of 47.98 and 82nd overall (46.14 points). The Central University of Tamil Nadu, Tiruvarur, found a place among the top 100 universities and stood 85th with a score of 42.47.

Among management institutes, Indian Institute of Management-Tiruchi, was ranked 18 with a score of 61.88. NIT-T was ranked 39 and Bharathidasan Institute of Management, Tiruchi, 83 in this category.

St. Joseph's College, Bishop Heber College, Holy Cross College, and Jamal Mohamed College in Tiruchi district continued to figure among the top 100 colleges in the rankings. St. Joseph's College moved a spot up to 26 this year with a score of 61.60 while Bishop Heber College (56.83) has retained the 43rd position. Holy Cross College (54.41) was ranked 67 and Jamal Mohamed College 79 (53.51).