National Institute of Technology, Tiruchi launches e-rickshaws on campus

In an attempt at being a ‘green’ campus, the National Institute of Technology, Tiruchi (NIT-T), has introduced battery-operated e-rickshaws on its premises.

Students, staff and visitors can hire the vehicles for rides inside the sprawling NIT-T campus, paying just ₹10 a head per trip, irrespective of the distance travelled. The e-rickshaws were flagged off by Mini Shaji Thomas, Director, NIT-T on Wednesday.

The vehicles will be operated by Transvahan Technologies India, Bangalore,who have been successfully running 10 such vehicles at the Indian Institute of Science campus there for the past two years.

“Initially, three e-rickshaws have been deployed on a trial basis and the company plans to add two more later, based on the patronage. Subsequently, the number of vehicles may be scaled up to 10,” S. Moses Santhakumar, professor and Chairman, Transport Advisory Committee, NIT-T, said.

The capital cost of the e-rickshaws and the operating expenses, including battery maintenance and driver salaries, will be borne by Transvahan Technologies. The charging stations will be metered with Transvahan paying the electricity charges.

'”The vehicles will have the capacity to carry four persons. The fares can be paid electronically by scanning the QR code of e-wallets. Alternatively, tokens can be purchased in lieu of digital payment,” Mr.Santhakumar said.

The vehicles would operate from three main hubs inside the campus -- the Main Gate, Seventh street corner near the women’s hostel and opposite Mega Mess 1. The vehicles will predominantly be plying on routes inter-connecting these hubs covering major locations such as the library, Central Avenue, Orion, Convention Centre, LHC/Octa, shopping centre and staff quarters. “They may make small detours but will return to the nearest hub where they will be parked,” Mr. Santhakumar said.