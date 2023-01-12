National Highways division launches road safety campaign

January 12, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - TIRUCHI

National Highways division launched an awareness campaign as part of Road Safety Week in Tiruchi on Thursday. The campaign began with distribution of pamphlets to raise awareness of road safety to vehicle users by a team of officials led by S. Sethupathy, Divisional Engineer, National Highways, Tiruchi. The pamphlets highlighted importance of wearing helmets and seat belts, avoiding use of mobile phones while driving and drunken driving, driving at a moderate speed, following road rules, safe driving and periodic checking of eye sight. Reflective stickers were affixed to vehicles during the campaign, an official release said.