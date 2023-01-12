HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

National Highways division launches road safety campaign

January 12, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

National Highways division launched an awareness campaign as part of Road Safety Week in Tiruchi on Thursday. The campaign began with distribution of pamphlets to raise awareness of road safety to vehicle users by a team of officials led by S. Sethupathy, Divisional Engineer, National Highways, Tiruchi. The pamphlets highlighted importance of wearing helmets and seat belts, avoiding use of mobile phones while driving and drunken driving, driving at a moderate speed, following road rules, safe driving and periodic checking of eye sight. Reflective stickers were affixed to vehicles during the campaign, an official release said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.