National Education Policy interconnects education, says Kasturirangan

Staff Reporter TIRUCHI
September 05, 2022 21:03 IST

K. Kasturirangan, Chairperson, National Education Policy Draft Committee, speaks at a Teacher’s Day programme in Tiruchi on Monday.. | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

“The National Education Policy recognises the interconnectedness of the various phases of education,” Chairman of NEP Draft Committee K. Kasturirangan remarked while addressing the faculty members at the Teachers Day celebration at Shrimati Indira Gandhi College in Tiruchi on Monday.

Highlighting the connection between school education and higher education, Mr. Kasturirangan said a student’s schooling experience would have a significant influence on higher education in addition to helping them lay the foundation for lifelong learning.

In addition to discussing the framework for elementary education to higher education, which included the 5 + 3 + 3 + 4 structure, he also provided insight into how the NEP would transform India's educational system.

According to Mr. Kasturirangam, the NEP aimed to promote holistic and multidisciplinary education at the undergraduate level to generate more imagination and creativity in the students to ensure their all-rounded development.

“A comprehensive liberal education develops all human capacities, including intellectual, aesthetic, social, physical, emotional and moral, in an integrated manner,” said Mr. Kasturirangan.

He also mentioned the special changes in the knowledge landscape, especially in data science and machine learning, and he emphasised the importance of the National Research Foundation Policy in fostering and energising research and innovation in all academic disciplines.

K. Meena, secretary of the college, K.Chandrasekharan, Chief Executive Officer, and others took part in the event.

