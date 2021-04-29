National College, NRCB sign MoU

Tiruchi

29 April 2021 19:31 IST

National College has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ICAR-National Resource Centre for Banana for collaborative research and internship of Biotechnology and Microbiology students.

The MoU envisages deriving the utility of the facilities at ICAR-NRCB, the only research centre dedicated for banana in the country, with a field gene bank consisting of 373 banana germplasms, well-equipped research laboratories for genetic resources management, crop improvement, molecular biology, virology and biotechnology.

Advertising

Advertising

The ICAR-NRCB also has a successfully functioning business incubation, IPR, consultancy processing and technology commercialisation and transfer.

Similarly, certain instrumentation and exclusive research facilities in the Department of Biotechnology and Microbiology at National College, Tiruchi, will also be open for scholars and scientists of NRCB, a press release issued by National College said.

College Principal R. Sundararaman and NRCB Director Uma exchanged the MoU documents.