Thanjavur

04 August 2020 17:34 IST

The Indian Orthopaedic Association (IOA) has opted for online mode to create awareness about degenerative disease among the public.

The IOA, which has been organising week-long awareness camps from August 1 every year from 2012 to coincide with the National Bone and Joint Day celebrated on August 4, has opted for the online mode this year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

‘Prevention of deformity in degenerative disease’ is the theme for this year’s National Bone and Joint Day activities, the IOA decided to highlight the importance of avoiding injuries especially in contact sports, problems of self-medication and unscientific treatment which would lead to deformity.

Hence, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the IOA has directed its chapters across the country to conduct virtual health education lectures to students and public, distribute pamphlets, display posters in supermarkets, clinics and hospitals, organise programmes on radio and television, according to S. Kumaravel, president, IOA, Thanjavur Chapter.