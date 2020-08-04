The Indian Orthopaedic Association (IOA) has opted for online mode to create awareness about degenerative disease among the public.
The IOA, which has been organising week-long awareness camps from August 1 every year from 2012 to coincide with the National Bone and Joint Day celebrated on August 4, has opted for the online mode this year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.
‘Prevention of deformity in degenerative disease’ is the theme for this year’s National Bone and Joint Day activities, the IOA decided to highlight the importance of avoiding injuries especially in contact sports, problems of self-medication and unscientific treatment which would lead to deformity.
Hence, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the IOA has directed its chapters across the country to conduct virtual health education lectures to students and public, distribute pamphlets, display posters in supermarkets, clinics and hospitals, organise programmes on radio and television, according to S. Kumaravel, president, IOA, Thanjavur Chapter.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath