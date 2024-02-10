Nation on the cusp of revolutionary transformation, says Governor R.N. Ravi

February 10, 2024 08:48 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST

Governor R.N. Ravi on Saturday said that Bharat was on the cusp of revolutionary transformation.

Speaking at the silver jubilee celebrations of Srimad Andavan Arts and Science College here, he said that until a decade ago the world did not take Bharat seriously. Till 10 years back, India was considered to be just a country with a large population. But it was no longer the case today. The country was marching ahead of many other nations on many fronts. If India spoke, the world would listen.

ADVERTISEMENT

Today, the world expected Bharat to come to its rescue, to solve the problems, which were many including pandemics, poverty and others. There were wars and conflicts between nations. Bharat was for creating an inclusive and equitable world order. The inclusiveness was demonstrated when India hosted the G20 summit with the presence of top leaders of the world.

While stating that the profile of the country had changed a lot under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr. Ravi said that the country was waking up. Under the leadership of Mr. Modi, India had emerged as a fastest growing economy in the world. Even when the world was hit by recession, India had grown. The nation would become a developed nation when it was celebrating the centenary of Independence in 2047.

The Governor said that Bharat was not just like any other political State. It was a nation with a heavy divine obligation to do good to the world at large. It treated the whole world as a family. The people who live in the world must prosper in harmony.

On Srimad Andavan College of Arts and Science, Mr. Ravi said that it was not like any other institution. It was conceived and created by the earlier Pontiff His Holiness Srirangam Srimad Andavan Sri Rangaramanuja Maha Desikan, who thought of creating an institution, where the youth are brought up not only with intellectual prowess but also rooted in “Bharatiya Sanathan” values. It was producing intellectuals for nation-building.

Vice Chancellor of Bharathidasan University M. Selvam, the Pontiff of Srimad Andavan Ashram Srimad Andavan Swamigal Sri Varaha Mahadesikan, secretary and principal of the college R. Venkatesh and M. Pitchaimani participated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.