Nathamadipatti residents seek adequate compensation

They submit petition on land acquisition project for runway expansion

A section of residents belonging to Nathamadipatti in Keezhakurichi panchayat on the city’s outskirts, under the banner of ‘Tiruchi Vimaana Nilaya Virivaakathaal Badhikkapattor Kootaimappu,’ petitioned the district administration on Tuesday for adequate compensation in the wake of the proposed arrangements being made for acquisition of lands, house sites and residential localities for airport runway expansion work here.

The members of the Kootaimappu led by its coordinator N. Karthikeyan submitted a petition in support of this and other demands to the Collector.

The petition, signed by Mr. Karthikeyan, said arrangements were being made to vacate the residential localities including Yagappa Nagar, Susai Nagar, Saveriyar Nagar, Amul Nagar and Gandhi Nagar in Nathamadipatti area for acquisition for the runway expansion work besides lands and house sites. A Special Tahsildar had convened talks with the residents in this regard.

The compensation amount as informed by the Special Tahsildar was insufficient and the residents would not be in a position to buy a house, house site or a fertile land in any other place with the compensation amount proposed by the government.

Keeping in mind the livelihood of the people and Nathamadipatti’s close proximity with Corporation, adequate compensation as per the market value in Corporation should be provided to the residents. Further, government jobs for one member of a family should be given and a proper road be laid for Nathamadipatti following its expansion.

Earlier, the members staged a demonstration near the Collectorate in support of their demands