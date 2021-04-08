Narthamalai Mariamman temple car festival cancelled

Pudukottai

08 April 2021 19:21 IST

The district administration on Thursday announced that the car festival of the Arulmigu Muthumariamman Temple at Narthamalai which was scheduled to be held on April 12 has been cancelled in view of the restrictions announced by the State government on Thursday following steady rise in COVID-19 cases.

Consequent to the cancellation of the car festival, the local holiday announced on April 12 by the district administration in view of the festival also stands cancelled.

A press release from Collector P. Uma Maheswari pointed out that restrictions are to be imposed from April 10 onwards for religious-related meetings and events in view of the spread of the viral infection. Hence, the car festival of the Arulmigu Muthumariamman Temple at Narthamalai on April 12 has been cancelled.

The Collector appealed to the public to remain cautious by wearing a mask while venturing out, ensure personal distancing in public places, carry out frequent hand washing and avoid going out unless it was essential in order to check the spread of COVID-19.