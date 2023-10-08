Narrow escape for passengers as bus hits transformer

October 08, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - ARIYALUR

Over 20 passengers had a narrow escape after a State-owned transport corporation bus hit a live transformer at Ulliyakudi Mathura Sundaresapuram near Ariyalur on Sunday.

According to sources, a heavy vehicle laden with coal dashed on the bus, which was proceeding to Kumbakonam from Ariyalur. The bus, in the impact, was dragged on for a distance and came to a half after hitting a roadside transformer. However, sensing the danger of electrocution, the injured passengers managed to alight from the bus hurriedly.

The electricity to the transformer was also disconnected shortly.

On information, ambulances, the police and fire and rescue services personnel rushed to the sport. The injured were taken to the Government Medical College Hospital in Ariyalur.

P. Venkatesan (20), Alampallam, V. Mangaiyarkarasi (26) of Melatheru, S. Bharanidaran (1) of Melatheru, M. Surya (24) of Melatheru and M. Dhanaamy (50 of Thalattukuppam were among the 11 persons admitted to the hospital. Others were treated as outpatients.

Collector J. Anne Mary Swarna visited the injured at the hospital and directed the doctors to extend the best possible treatment to them.