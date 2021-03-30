Narrow escape for family

A Coimbatore-based family on Tuesday had a narrow escape when the car in which it was travelling caught fire on Thanjavur-Tiruchi Highway.

Sources said the incident took place around 2 p.m. when Sureshkumar, an engineer, noticed smoke emanating from the engine and stopped the vehicle near the District Collectorate on the highway.

As soon as all occupants comprising his wife, two children and in-laws alighted from the car, it burst into flames. Subsequently, a fire tender was rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control.

Sureshkumar and his family were on a pilgrimage to Tiruchi and Thanjavur, sources said.