‘Narikuravas will be fed through Amma Unavagams’

Narikurava families in the town will be fed through Amma Unavagams during the curfew, Government Chief Whip Thamarai S. Rajendran said on Tuesday.

Inaugurating disinfection tunnels on Chinnakadai Street and Bus Stand, where temporary vegetable markets had been opened, Mr. Rajendran said all traders and customers must use the facility. The tunnels would be kept open from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Also, 135 Narikuravas would be fed. Similarly, 95 homeless persons sheltered in a school would also be supplied food thrice a day. The facility had been extended to 135 sanitary workers and 15 students of other districts staying in Ariyalur.

Collector D. Rathna said out of 2.27 lakh ration cardholders, 2.24 lakh had received cash relief of ₹1,000 each. The distribution would be completed in a day or two.

Earlier, Mr. Rajendran visited Amma Unavagams in the town and checked the quality of food and precuationary measures being followed by the workers in the kitchen.