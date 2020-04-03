Narikuravas at Devarayaneri deprived of livelihood

TIRUCHI

Narikurava community members at Devarayaneri along the Thanjavur Highway on the outskirts of Tiruchi city feel like fish out of water as they have been confined to their locality for the first time in their life for many days at a stretch, due to the nation-wide lockdown for containing spread of COVID 19 virus.

The community members are known to be ever on the move, eking out a livelihood by selling bead garlands wherever they go. Now, there is no way to sneak out as they get chased by the policemen manning the checkpost on one side and the Toll Plaza on the other.

"Of what use are the bead garlands in our possession. We need to sell our products all through the day to earn ₹200 to ₹ 300 and meet the cost of food and essentials. We have exhausted whatever money we had in our possession," said 40-year-old Manjula, a mother of two daughters and a son.

On Thursday, the members of the community received the ₹ 1,000 promised by the government per family card holder for the lockdown period. But, within a day, most of them are penniless.

“We bought provisions on credit from a grocery shop in the locality for the last 10 days and had to settle the dues with the ₹ 1,000 cash relief provided by the government. We are a relieved lot that the usual quota of free rice has also been supplied alongside distribution of the relief. But then, while elders can manage with consuming porridge, infants need to be provided with milk and biscuits. We are left with no money to take care of the nutritional needs of the children,” Samuel, another resident of the locality, said.

To make matters worse, there is another problem in store. The residents have their fingers crossed as one of the two shops in the locality was sealed by the authorities as it was kept open beyond 2.30 p.m. on Friday.

The residents say the shopkeepers are finding it tough to replenish the stock of grocery items, vegetables and other provisions due to the severe restrictions in place. The residents have no idea if the only shop they will have to depend on from Saturday onwards will have sufficient stock of the provisions required for the entire locality.

And the grave issue is that the seriousness of the social distancing concept has not sunk in yet in the locality.

People in the community are used to spending time chatting in groups. The children also continue to play together.

“Somehow, the residents do not seem to find the novel coronavirus scary. As such, the fear of mass hunger in the event of the lockdown prolonging indefinitely is what haunts our mind,” said Samuel.