Narikuravar community in Perambalur district jubilant as they receive first ST certificates in Tamil Nadu

April 29, 2023 04:13 pm | Updated 04:15 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

It was a celebratory moment for Narikuravars after 18 members from the semi-nomadic group from Karai village in Perambalur district became the first to receive their Scheduled Tribe (ST) certificates this week. Earlier, they were in the most backward classes (MBC) category.

On April 28, members of the community celebrated the milestone by presenting sweets to Perambalur Collector K. Karpagam at the Collectorate and expressed their hope for speedy issuance of pending certificates.

“This is the culmination of over 30 years of struggle for recognition. Gaining ST status will help our younger generation to get education and reservation in jobs. It will help us access financial support and better housing,” Karai R. Subramanian, president, Tamil Nadu Narikuravar Kootamaippu (TNNK), a community advocacy group, told The Hindu.

Mr. Subramanian’s 19-year-old daughter Kokila received the first ST certificate from Ms. Karpagam on Friday. Mr. Subramanian, 51, has been at the forefront of the movement to change the community’s identity from MBC to ST certification since 1980s. The TNNK has been constantly lobbying for the status change in order to improve their socio-economic status. It was formally approved by the Central government in September 2022.

According to a statement from the Perambalur Collectorate, there are 120 Narikuravar families living in Karai, 110 in Eraiyur, and 20 in Nari Odai villages. “We are thankful to the Central and State governments for including us in the ST category. But to ensure that the momentum is not lost, local authorities must hold dedicated camps to make as many Narikuravars get their paperwork sorted at the earliest,” said S. Ponnaiyan Vaagri, TNNK vice-president, and the first engineering graduate of the community based out of Tirupattur.

Mr. Ponnaiyan said the online applications would speed up the process and make it more transparent. “We would also like the government to consider making education compulsory for Narikuravar children. Many parents are discouraging their children from joining schools and colleges, as they want them to start earning at a young age. The advantages of getting the ST certificate will be realised only after 20-30 years. Until then, it could be legally stipulated that Narikuravar children should be educated like the others in our country.”