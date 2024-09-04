ADVERTISEMENT

Narikuravar Colony road repaired after complaints of water stagnation

Published - September 04, 2024 04:41 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Repair work being carried out in Narikuravar colony in Pallavarayanpettai in Mayiladuthurai town | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Following complaints of water stagnation due to substandard construction, the road in Narikuravar Colony in Mayiladuthurai has been repaired.

ADVERTISEMENT

The cement road, built just five months ago, had caused severe inconvenience to over 150 families due to poor quality, as reported by The Hindu on August 30.

Officials from the Rural Development Department said they had increased the height of the road and created pathways on either side to allow water to flow out smoothly, preventing future water stagnation. “The repair work will ensure there is no water stagnation in the area,” an official said.

“The repair work has come as a relief as we are approaching the rainy season,” said S. Ramba, a resident of the colony, expressing gratitude for the prompt response to their concerns.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US