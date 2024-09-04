Narikuravar Colony road repaired after complaints of water stagnation

Following complaints of water stagnation due to substandard construction, the road in Narikuravar Colony in Mayiladuthurai has been repaired.

The cement road, built just five months ago, had caused severe inconvenience to over 150 families due to poor quality, as reported by The Hindu on August 30.

Officials from the Rural Development Department said they had increased the height of the road and created pathways on either side to allow water to flow out smoothly, preventing future water stagnation. “The repair work will ensure there is no water stagnation in the area,” an official said.

“The repair work has come as a relief as we are approaching the rainy season,” said S. Ramba, a resident of the colony, expressing gratitude for the prompt response to their concerns.

