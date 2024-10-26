GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Narcotic substance found on Adhiramapattinam coast

Published - October 26, 2024 06:43 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

Pattukottai Coastal Police seized 900 grams of narcotic substance at Adhiramapattinam in Thanjavur district on Saturday.

According to official sources, the coastal police received information that a ‘parcel’ was lying on the coast at Kizhathottam near Adhiramapattinam. Subsequently, they recovered the parcel and found 900 grams of narcotic substance in it.

Later, the seized material was handed over to the Narcotics Control Bureau, which sent a sample for testing, the sources added.

