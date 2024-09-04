The narcotic substance that was found washed ashore at Kodiyakkarai near Vedaranyam in Tamil Nadu a few days ago has been estimated to be worth ₹2 crore after an analysis by the Forensic Science Laboratory in Chennai.

Fishermen had initially reported the discovery of two plastic boxes containing the mysterious substance to the coastal security police. The seized material was sent for forensic analysis, which confirmed that it was methamphetamine, a highly potent and illegal drug.

Following the analysis, the Vedaranyam Marine Police registered a case and intensified their investigation into the origins and intended destination of the narcotic substance.

The authorities are working to trace how the drug ended up on the shore and are pursuing leads on the trafficking networks involved.

