ADVERTISEMENT

Narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances seized by Tiruchi Customs destroyed

Published - August 29, 2024 09:42 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruchi Customs Preventive Commissionerate destroyed seized narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances worth ₹265.44 crore by way of incineration in the furnace of Ultratech Cements, Reddipalayam, in Ariyalur district on Thursday.

The destroyed drugs were 16.8 kg of ganja, 4.7 kg of hashish oil, 23.42 kg of pseudoephedrine, 39 kg of methamphetamine, and 149 kg of hashish.

In addition to these, 702 cartons of cigarettes of foreign origin, 6.1 kg of saffron, 258 e-cigarettes, 128 kg poppy seeds, 704 vials of somatropin injections, and 694 vials of kigtropin were destroyed by way of incineration, a press release said. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US