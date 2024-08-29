GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances seized by Tiruchi Customs destroyed

Published - August 29, 2024 09:42 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruchi Customs Preventive Commissionerate destroyed seized narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances worth ₹265.44 crore by way of incineration in the furnace of Ultratech Cements, Reddipalayam, in Ariyalur district on Thursday.

The destroyed drugs were 16.8 kg of ganja, 4.7 kg of hashish oil, 23.42 kg of pseudoephedrine, 39 kg of methamphetamine, and 149 kg of hashish.

In addition to these, 702 cartons of cigarettes of foreign origin, 6.1 kg of saffron, 258 e-cigarettes, 128 kg poppy seeds, 704 vials of somatropin injections, and 694 vials of kigtropin were destroyed by way of incineration, a press release said. 

