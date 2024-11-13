 />
Napkins and geometry boxes distributed to sanitary workers

Published - November 13, 2024 07:56 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

Twenty sanitary workers received napkins and geometry boxes on the occasion of the inauguration of the Pradhan Mantri Bhratiya Jan Aushadhi Kendra (Makkal Marunthagam) at Thanjavur Railway Junction on Wednesday.

The ‘Makkal Marunthagam’ (Peoples’ Pharmacy) was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through video conference and was attended by Southern Railway Tiruchi Railway Divisional Manager M. S. Anbalagan and other officials and Thanjavur Corporation Mayor S. Ramanathan.

The Mayor distributed the napkins and geometry boxes to 20 sanitary workers, who served at various railway stations across Tiruchi division, on the occasion. He also bought two packs of nutritional health drink powder from the Peoples’ Pharmacy outlet and gave it to two sanitary workers, the sources said.

