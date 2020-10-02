Nani Palkhivala Tax Moot gets under way

THANJAVUR

02 October 2020 19:57 IST

The Nani Palkhivala Tax Moot organised by SASTRA Law School was inaugurated on Friday.

The virtual moot court competition will witness participation of students from 16 leading law schools in the country, mooting on a complicated international tax law proposition with a ‘Constitution Bench’ finals on October 4. Justice V. Ramasubramanian, Judge, Supreme Court, inaugurated the event virtually and also launched the C. Natarajan Chair for Legal Studies at SASTRA Law School. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta also participated in the virtual event, according to a SASTRA press release.

The C.Natarajan Chair for Legal Studies has been instituted by Additional Solicitor General N. Venkataraman in memory of senior advocate and tax expert C. Natarajan. “The Chair will endeavour to conduct periodic events on emerging contours of both general and specific law to enrich advocacy skills and professional values among SASTRA law graduates,” said S. Vaidhyasubramaniam, Vice-Chancellor, SASTRA Deemed University, the release added.