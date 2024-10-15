GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Nandiyaru overflows, causes inundation of fields

Published - October 15, 2024 07:27 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Paddy fields inundated at Punjai Sangenthi village in Pullambadi in Tiruchi district.

Paddy fields inundated at Punjai Sangenthi village in Pullambadi in Tiruchi district. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Flood water from the Nandiyaru has inundated fields in some villages, including Sembarai, Punjai Sangenthi, Koodalur, and Vanthalai in Tiruchi district.

The Nandiyaru flows through villages in Lalgudi taluk before joining the Kollidam near Nathamandugi.

According to P. Durai Karuppasamy, water has been overflowing on both the Pullambadi-Sembarai and Pullambadi-Nanjai Sangenthi roads, affecting farmers engaged in samba paddy cultivation and kuruvai harvesting. “Building bunds on both sides of the Nandiyaru will benefit farmers and locals,” he said.

According to official sources, over 20 acres of kuruvai crop ready for harvest were inundated at Sembarai village. The water began receding on Tuesday, following a let up in rainfall.

An official from the Water Resources Department said inundation occurred if there was heavy rain for six to seven hours but usually subsides within a day or two. He said a ₹60-crore project was submitted last year, following severe flooding in the same area, which includes plans to build seven check dams, three bridges, and extend the river.

Meanwhile, about 25 acres of paddy fields in Vairichettipalayam and Uppiliyapuram have been inundated because of heavy rain.

