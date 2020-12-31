Nammazhvar memorial event held at Kuruvadipatti

Distribution of organic input kits and a demonstration of application of agricultural inputs using a drone formed part of a Nammazhvar memorial event organised by SASTRA, Deemed to be University, in association with Save Our Rice Programme of CREATE, at Kuruvadipatti village on Wednesday.
Distribution of organic input kits was carried out by Aththimalar Women Group of the university.
The drone demonstration was conducted under the Department of Science and Technology-sponsored scientific project for conservation and promotion of traditional rice varieties undertaken by SASTRA professor A.Sathya.
As part of the project, 20 traditional rice varieties, including Karuppu kouni, Mappillai samba, Thanga samba, Seeraga samba and Karungaruvai, were raised and carefully characterised in the fields of P.Anbuselvam and V.Gunasekaran of Kuruvadipatti village. The standing crop of these varieties were in the seed setting stage in the fields, according to a university release.
Around 300 farmers from different parts of the delta visited the organic fields at Kuruvadipatti on December 30 in order to get themselves enlightened about the traditional varieties, their significance and the systematic procedure of seed selection from right plants.
