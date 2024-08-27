GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Namma Toilets at Khajamalai lie in neglect due to lack of maintenance

Published - August 27, 2024 07:46 pm IST - TIRUCHI: 

Judah Jerusalem Prince _12128
The Namma toilets are in poor shape near Anna Stadium at Tiruchi on Tuesday.

The Namma toilets are in poor shape near Anna Stadium at Tiruchi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M. Moorthy

Eight Namma Toilets at Khajamalai are lying in disuse due to poor maintenance by the self-help groups assigned to maintain them. 

Namma Toilets are modular toilets and are meant for easy assembly of the units. They are meant to be accessible to people with disabilities as well. The toilets were introduced to reduce open defecation in public spaces. 

But the Namma Toilets at Khajamalai are in a deplorable condition with broken doors and no water supply..   As a result of a lack of SHG members at the site, most of the equipment such as solar panels have been stolen from the toilets. The toilets should be cleaned at least twice a day, but unhygienic conditions prevail. 

The toilets are placed near the walking track around the Anna Stadium used by health enthusiasts as well as by people visiting the stadium. They are placed near the roundabout near Anna Stadium. They are not only used by joggers but by students, street vendors, and commuters using the route.

The Namma Toilets were established at a cost of ₹11 lakh each as part of the Smart City Project launched in 2015 with several units built in the Srirangam, Ariyamangalam, and Ponmalai zones. The toilets are maintained by Women’s Action for Village Empowerment (WAVE) Federation who charge a fee for using the toilets, the proceeds from which are used to maintain the toilets. 

A senior Corporation official said that action would be taken to ensure the proper maintenance of the toilets. 

Tiruchi

