‘Namakku Naame’ scheme to be revived

The Tiruchi Corporation has proposed to revive the Namakku Naame Thitttam to create basic infrastructure with the contribution of the public.

The scheme, which was popular in the erstwhile DMK regime between 2006 and 2011, was not given importance between 2011 and 2021. It has once again been revived with the DMK returning to power. Based on a circular, the Tiruchi Corporation has issued detailed guidelines on involving the public to contribute to implementing various infrastructural schemes in the city.

Corporation Commissioner P.M.N Mujibur Rahuman said that the scheme would facilitate the creation of basic infrastructure as per the expectation of the people. For any work, the public contribution should be one-third of the estimated value. In respect of the works related to the renovation of water bodies, the minimum public contribution should be 50% for the desilting and bund formation component. For other components such as pathway, retaining wall, light and bench facilities, the minimum public contribution would be one-third of estimated value. Individuals, resident welfare groups, institutions, public or private companies could contribute.

He said that renovation of water bodies, formation, improvement and renovation of parks, playgrounds, traffic islands, fountains, streetlights, installation of solar high mast lamps at vantage points, planting of trees and installation of tree guards, construction of libraries, construction and renovation of buildings for schools, colleges, hospitals, urban primary health centres could be implemented under the scheme.

He said that Tiruchi had a great potential to involve the public in the creation of civic assets. It had been taken to the notice of resident welfare associations, institutions and industries and prominent individuals. The public should make use of the opportunity in taking part in the drive, he said.