Namakkal man booked for defamatory social media post against Dharmapuri MP

Police said the man, Pravin Raj, had posted on X, blaming DMK MP S. Senthil Kumar for the recent breach of security at Parliament

December 16, 2023 04:53 pm | Updated 04:56 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Dharmapuri Lok Sabha MP S. Senthil Kumar of the DMK

Dharmapuri Lok Sabha MP S. Senthil Kumar of the DMK | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Tiruchi district cyber crime police on Friday, December 15, 2023, registered a case against Pravin Raj, a native of Rasipuram in Namakkal district, for his social media post on X (formerly Twitter), blaming Dharmapuri Lok Sabha MP S. Senthil Kumar of the DMK for the recent breach of security in Parliament.

Police sources said Arockiya Doss, a lawyer associated with the DMK in Tiruchi, lodged a complaint with the cyber crime police seeking action against Pravin Raj, who posted on X from his handle ‘Sanghi Prince’, on December 13.

The post, police said, tagged the social media handle of Mr. Senthil Kumar and used his picture, and said, “Security breach happened in Lok Sabha you know why? Because of the irresponsible MPs like you were distributing “Visitor passes” via social media for publicity and without background verification. Take responsibility on this Parliament attack; don’t blame.”

The complainant alleged that Pravin Raj had posted with the intention of defaming Mr. Senthil Kumar and disrupting law and order. Based on the complaint, the cyber crime police booked a case against Pravin Raj under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act, police said.

The police have launched a search to arrest Pravin Raj, who is absconding.

