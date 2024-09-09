GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Namakkal-Kannanur Road to be widened in a phased manner, to reduce travel time to Chennai

In the first phase, a stretch of 9.2 km in Senthamangalam Assembly constituency in Namakkal district will be developed as a two-lane road with paved shoulders at an estimated cost of ₹40 crore

Published - September 09, 2024 06:41 pm IST - TIRUCHI

S.Ganesan
Already, some stretches of the Namakkal-Kannanur-Thuraiyur-Perambalur road have been developed bringing relief to the regular commuters.  

Already, some stretches of the Namakkal-Kannanur-Thuraiyur-Perambalur road have been developed bringing relief to the regular commuters.   | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The State Highways Department has decided to widen and strengthen a section of the Namakkal-Kannanur-Thuraiyur Road in a phased manner.

In the first phase, a stretch of 9.2 km in Senthamangalam Assembly constituency in Namakkal district will be developed as a two-lane road with paved shoulders at an estimated cost of ₹40 crore, sources in the Highways Department told The Hindu. The remaining section of the road in the constituency will be developed in a phased manner.

The 56-km-long Namakkal-Thuraiyur Road runs for a length of about 26 km in Namakkal district and of this, about 4.6 km has been widened, according to sources.

A Government Order for widening and strengthening the road has been issued and administrative sanction granted. The department would soon seek technical sanction for the project after drawing up the estimates.

According to official sources, the Namakkal-Kannanur-Thuraiyur Road will offer a shorter route for people travelling from Namakkal to Chennai via Thuraiyur and Perambalur in comparison to the Namakkal-Salem-Ulundurpet-Chennai route. Going via Thuraiyur will help reduce the travel time significantly and bring in attendant benefits such as less fuel consumption and vehicle emissions, the official said.

The road is the main route for those travelling between Namakkal and Perambalur. It caters to a large number of “working population” who commute by the road and accidents, especially those involving two-wheelers, are frequent. Widening the road is expected to help check accidents.

Welcoming the move, N. Saravanan, a road safety of Thuraiyur, said once the road was strengthened passenger and goods vehicles would get a shorter route to Chennai via Thuraiyur and Perambalur from Namakkal. Already some stretches of the Namakkal-Kannanur-Thuraiyur-Perambalur road have been developed and only the remaining portion needed to be strengthened, he observed.

Published - September 09, 2024 06:41 pm IST

Related Topics

Tiruchi / public works & infrastructure

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.