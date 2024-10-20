Namakkal college student drowns in Cauvery near Mayanur

A 21-year-old college student drowned in the Cauvery river near the Mayanur barrage in Karur on Sunday. The student, identified as Hariprasad, was a second-year BA student at a private college in Namakkal. Hariprasad, along with his friends, had gone on an outing to the Mayanur barrage and decided to swim in the Cauvery river near the Sellandiamman Temple. While swimming, he ventured into deeper waters and went missing. His friends, unable to locate him, alerted the police, fire and rescue services personnel. Firefighters retrieved Hariprasad’s body, which was sent to Karur Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. The Mayanur police have registered a case.