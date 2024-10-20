GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Namakkal college student drowns in Cauvery near Mayanur

Published - October 20, 2024 08:04 pm IST - KARUR

The Hindu Bureau

A 21-year-old college student drowned in the Cauvery river near the Mayanur barrage in Karur on Sunday. The student, identified as Hariprasad, was a second-year BA student at a private college in Namakkal. Hariprasad, along with his friends, had gone on an outing to the Mayanur barrage and decided to swim in the Cauvery river near the Sellandiamman Temple. While swimming, he ventured into deeper waters and went missing. His friends, unable to locate him, alerted the police, fire and rescue services personnel. Firefighters retrieved Hariprasad’s body, which was sent to Karur Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. The Mayanur police have registered a case.

Published - October 20, 2024 08:04 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.