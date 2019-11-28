Nallur anganwadi gets surprise visitor

Children at an anganwadi attached to Panchayat Union Primary School at Nallur in Valangaiman taluk had a surprise visitor on Wednesday when Collector T. Anand called on them.

Alongside getting to know the quality of food served to them, the Collector also learnt what was being taught to them at the school.

He asked the children to recite phrases or rhymes and tested their reading skills by asking them to read one or two pages from the books they had been provided with.

Later, he inspected the kitchen and the store room of theanganwadi to ascertain whether the cooking area was kept clean and neat and the stocks were maintained as per the records.

Accompanied by Additional Collector A.K. Kamal Kishore, the Collector also visited a fair price shop functioning in the hamlet where he cross-verified the stock book and the entries made in the distribution records and the quality of goods supplied to family card holders.