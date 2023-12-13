Nagore gears up for annual Kanduri Urs festival

December 13, 2023 05:14 pm | Updated 05:14 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

Nagapattinam district is gearing up for the 467th ‘Kanduri Urs’ festival at Nagore Dargah which is set to begin on Thursday. The police department has put in place elaborate security arrangements and installed surveillance cameras at crucial points.

The annual ‘Kanduri Urs’ festival starts with the flag-hoisting ceremony at the shrine’s five minarets on Thursday. The 14-day festival commemorates the death anniversary of saint Abdul Qadir and attracts followers from different faiths across the world.

According to police, elaborate security and bandobast arrangements are put in place for the festival. A special police team headed by Superintendent of Police Harsh Singh and assisted by three Additional SPs, 13 DSPs, 36 Inspectors, and 93 Sub-Inspectors has been formed to monitor round-the-clock security arrangements.

More than 1,200 police personnel on a rotational basis are on duty at vital locations around the Dargah. The police also put up 25 watch towers and deployed four drones, besides installing 126 surveillance cameras around the premises and activating 10 temporary check posts for thorough vehicle checks. Five teams of Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad are also deployed.

Mr. Harsh Singh supervised the security arrangements around the Dargah along with Dargah committee members and Nagapattinam MLA J. Mohamed Sha Navas on Tuesday. The Dargah committee has also mobilised volunteers to take care of visitors and devotees. The festival will end with the lowering of the flags on December 27.

