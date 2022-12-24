ADVERTISEMENT

Nagore Dargah’s Kanduri Urs festival begins

December 24, 2022 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - NAGORE

Flag-hoisting marks the beginning of the commemorative event to be held over 14 days

The Hindu Bureau

The 466th ‘Kanduri Urs’ festival of Nagore Dargah dedicated to saint Abdul Qadir, began on Saturday night with flags being hoisted at the shrine’s five minarets. The 14-day annual festival commemorates the saint’s death anniversary, and attracts followers from different faiths across the world.

This year, the festival will be held from December 24 until January 6, 2023.

“We are expecting over two lakh people to attend the flag-hoisting ceremony, after the pennants are brought by procession from Nagapattinam. In all, at least 10 lakh people will witness the festivities over the coming days,” H. Mohamed Hussain Sahib, hereditary Adheenam of Nagore Dargah, told The Hindu.

The ‘Peer’ will be installed on the night of January 1, 2023, to be followed by the smearing of sandalwood paste prepared in Nagapattinam on the ‘Rowla Sharif’ (grave) of Abdul Qadir in the early hours of January 3. The festival will end with the lowering of the flags on January 6, 2023.

The Dargah committee has mobilised 120 volunteers to take care of visitors, while the district administration will be in charge of maintaining order during the festival, said Mr. Hussain.

In view of the concern over the pandemic, members of the public have been asked to wear masks while congregating in and around the shrine.

