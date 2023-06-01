HamberMenu
Nagercoil - Velankanni weekly special trains announced

June 01, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Southern Railway has announced the operation of Nagercoil - Velankanni - Nagercoil weekly special fare special trains to clear the extra rush of passengers during the Velankanni festival.

The Nagercoil - Velankanni weekly special (Train No. 06037) will leave Nagercoil Junction at 1.20 p.m. on August 5, 12, 19, 26, September 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30 (Saturdays only) and reach Velankanni at 11.40 p.m. the same day. 

The Velankanni - Nagercoil weekly special (Train No. 06038) will leave Velankanni at 5.45 a.m. on August 6, 13, 20, 27, September 3, 10, 17, 24 and October 1 (Sundays only) and reach Nagercoil at 4.45 p.m. the same day. The trains will stop at Valliyur, Tirunelveli, Kovilpatti, Satur, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Dindigul, Tiruchi Junction, Thanjavur, Nidamangalam, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam.

The trains will be operated with two AC 2-tier coaches, two AC 3-tier coaches, 12 sleeper class coaches, two general second class and two general second class (Divyangjan friendly) and luggage-cum-brake vans, a press release from the Tiruchi Railway Division said.

