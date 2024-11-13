 />
Nagapattinam’s new art initiative: ‘Ponni Chithira Kadal’ enlivens creativity in government schools and colleges

Published - November 13, 2024 07:42 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Hindu Bureau
“Ponni Chithira Kadal” was inaugurated by Minister for School Education, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi with district collector P.Akash present there on Tuesday.

“Ponni Chithira Kadal” was inaugurated by Minister for School Education, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi with district collector P.Akash present there on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

 “Ponni Chithira Kadal,” located in Neela South street in Nagapattinam Town

 “Ponni Chithira Kadal,” located in Neela South street in Nagapattinam Town | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Nagapattinam district administration has launched a novel arts initiative, “Ponni Chithira Kadal,” to nurture creativity among government school and college students. Housed in a beautifully restored century-old building on Neela South Street, the centre is part of the district’s educational development plan, led by District Collector P.Akash who envisioned it as a means to bring art education to young students, particularly those from underprivileged backgrounds.

The art centre offers free six-month courses, covering an extensive range of artistic forms, from pencil sketches and crayon drawings to traditional Thanjavur paintings. Classes, held on weekends, are guided by four vocational art teachers, with plans for frequent workshops led by visiting artists from Tamil Nadu.

The program, coordinated under the DEEP (District Educational Empowerment Program) initiative, coordinated by Aa. Thi. Udhayakumar and P. Rashika from the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers Artists Association and Vidya Vidhai, in collaboration with the district administration and the District School Education Department which was first piloted by former Collector Johny Tom Varghese last year, aims to reach every government school in the district.

DEEP originally focused on enhancing leadership and organisational skills in students and has since evolved under Mr. Akash’s leadership to include this arts initiative.

Mr.Akash, an artist enthusiast who started a similar fine arts academy in 2017 in Cheranmahadevi during his tenure as a sub-collector in Tirunelveli, sees art as a channel for self-expression and personal development, especially for students with limited resources. “There is immense untapped potential among Nagapattinam’s students, particularly from underprivileged backgrounds. We want to provide a way for them to express themselves and foster skills that may otherwise remain dormant,” he shared in an earlier conversation with The Hindu.

The centre boasts high-quality materials sourced from a well-known art supplier in Mumbai, amounting to nearly ₹6 lakh, thanks to corporate social responsibility funds allocated through DEEP. Students have access to resources they might not have otherwise, including short films and documentaries on prominent national and international artists, further enriching their exposure to the arts.

With over 30 students already enrolled, Ponni Chithira Kadal is also open to anyone with a passion for art, though its primary focus remains on government school and college students. It was inaugurated by Minister for School Education, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Tuesday.

