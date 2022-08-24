Baby shower for expectant mothers held in Nagapattinam

Collector A. Arun Thamburaj gives gifts to a pregnant woman at a community baby shower programme in Nagapattinam on Wednesday

ADVERTISEMENT

A baby shower ceremony organised by the Department of Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) was held for around 500 expectant mothers from poor families in the Nagapattinam district on Wednesday.

Collector A. Arun Thamburaj and MLA V.P Nagaimalli inaugurated the programme and handed over gifts to the expectant mothers at the community baby shower (Samuthaya Valaikappu) ceremony at the E.G.S Pillay Engineering College.

Around 500 pregnant women assembled for the traditional ceremony. As most of the families could not afford to perform the ceremony in their homes, the government launched the scheme of community baby shower ceremonies, Dr. Thamburaj said.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Valaikappu’ is considered an important tradition for expectant mothers, held predominantly during the seventh or ninth month of pregnancy – as the clinking sound of bangles is said to relieve the stress of a pregnant woman and bring joy to the baby in her womb.

Dr. Thamburaj gave tips to pregnant women to be happy and stress-free for the delivery of healthy babies. One should be healthy, both mentally and physically, and visit the doctor for periodical checkups to detect abnormalities during the early stage and to prevent child mortality, he said.

The objective behind the ceremony was to emphasise the importance of taking a nutritious diet during pregnancy so the women are strong enough to deliver healthy babies. Awareness of pregnancy care, weight monitoring of both the mother and fetus and the importance of breastfeeding were given.

Women were also made aware of the different welfare schemes for women and girls launched by the state government. Expectant mothers from all religions received several gifts, including bangles, flowers, nutritious food kits and fruits.

District Revenue Officer V. Shakila, ICDS Project Officer A. Thamimunisa, Deputy Director of Health Services Senthil Kumar and other senior officials participated.