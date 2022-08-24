Plan to impart training to fisherwomen on making value-added products

The Metro Fish Processing Incubation Facility (FPIF) at Keechankuppam, an off-campus facility of College of Fisheries Engineering, Tamil Nadu Dr. J. Jayalalithaa Fisheries University, is into the process of imparting training to fisherwomen on making value-added products and motivating them to take a plunge into entrepreneurship.

Dovetailing the advantages inherent in the 'one district, one product' scheme of the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, fisherwomen belonging to Keechankuppam, Akkaraipettai and Nagore were initiated into production of value-added products, including Cake, biscuit, brownie, pasta, noodles, kurkure, pickles, chutney powder, spice coated dry fishes and ready to serve fish curries, from fishes by the department of fish process engineering faculty.

Alongside providing support for existing individual micro-units for capital investment, the Ministry of Food Processing Industries accords preference to those producing ODOP products. In the case of capital investment by groups, those involved in ODOP products would be supported.

Highlighting these advantages, the faculty also engaged the beneficiaries in discussions on preparing detailed project report for funding from banks.

The participants of training programmes are being exposed to the various fish processing machinery and packaging techniques at the facility established with the funding support from the State Government under the National Agricultural Development Project (NADP) scheme.

The FPIF encompasses a cold chain facility, comprising of one chill room of 10 tonnes capacity, two blast freezer of half a tonne capacity and Cold room of 20 tonnes capacity, besides extrusion processing facility comprising Twin screw extruder, Flavour coater and Automatic nitrogen fill packing machine, Fish pickle packing machine, Product testing laboratory, and solar drying facility. Incubatees have started launching their products, P.

Karthickumar, Assistant Professor and Training coordinator, said, adding that the prospective entrepreneurs receive Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) automatically.

The location of FPIF close to the Nagapattinam Fish Landing facility makes it easier for the entrpreneurs to procure raw materials.

The FPIF was originally meant to be a primary processing centre. However, the utility on this count was limited as the demand for fresh fishes far exceeded supply.

The perceptible inclination of fisherwomen to make additional income through value-added products has enhanced the relevance of the FPIP, Prof. Karthickumar said.