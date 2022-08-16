Industries department reaches out to pandemic-affected MSME units under CARE Scheme

Special Correspondent NAGAPATTINAM
August 16, 2022 19:40 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Industries Department has reached out to micro, small and medium enterprises that had been affected by COVID pandemic during 2020-21 and 2021-22 to offer financial assistance for re-establishing their businesses, under the new CARE (COVID Assistance and Relief to Entrepreneurs) scheme.

Being a coastal district, ice manufacturing plants are understood to have sought the assistance under the subsidy-supported credit scheme.

In a recent press-release, the District Industries Centre said the scheme was applicable to both manufacturing and service-sector enterprises.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The DIC had identified restaurants, beauty parlours, gyms, and workshops as potential beneficiaries of CARE scheme.

Last month, the Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises T.M. Anbarasan announced sanction of ₹ 50 crore for implementing CARE scheme, during 2022-23.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The scheme is implemented under two components. The first component is to re-establish the existing business or to start a new enterprise of similar activity or some other activity, and the other component is to support those who undertake technology upgradation or modernisation of their existing enterprise with an objective to enhancing productivity.

The applications for availing utility of this scheme could be downloaded from www.msmetamilnadu.tn.gov.in.

In a press release issued on Tuesday, Collector A. Arun Thamburaj advised prospective entrepreneurs to utilise the provision of single window clearance to obtain the approval for starting their enterprises.

The clearances from Fire and Rescue Services Deparment, Department of Industrial Safety, Electricity Department, local body and various other departments could be obtained by logging on to www.tnsqp.com/DIGIGOV, the press release said.

The applications submitted online will be taken up for single window clearance during the monthly review meetings, the press release said.

The Tamil Nadu Single Window Portal acts as a single point of acceptance and electronic distribution of applications to the respective Competent authorities.

The portal ensures submission of supporting documents, communicating queries / clarifications raised by respective competent authorities to enterprises and receiving enterprises responses, tracking and monitoring the status of application.

Customised online MIS (Management Information System) reports are generated for monitoring at different levels, and enterprises can download the final signed clearance.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app